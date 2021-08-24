UrduPoint.com

Asian Stock Markets Close Tuesday With Gains

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Asian stock markets close Tuesday with gains

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Asia's major stock markets closed Tuesday with gains, buoyed by the full US approval for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine plus expectations that the Fed will hold off tapering its bond purchases.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, posted the largest rise with a rally in Chinese tech shares.

The index jumped 2.46% or 618.33 points to some 25,728 on Tuesday.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, gained 1.55% or 59.13 points to close at 3,864.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange climbed 237.86 points, or 0.87%, to 27,732.China's Shanghai stock exchange added 37.34 points, or 1.07%, to 3,514 points. Meanwhile European stock markets were trending lower as of 1000GMT, except for Germany's DAX 30.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange China Germany Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Market Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

7 minutes ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

11 minutes ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

20 minutes ago
 Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4805 against USD Tue ..

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4805 against USD Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Head Russian Delegation at 76th UNGA Ses ..

Lavrov to Head Russian Delegation at 76th UNGA Session - Presidential Decree

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.