Asian stock markets mixed

BEIJING, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Asian stock markets rose Wednesday, AP reported.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,126.51 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 1.3% to 25,764.11. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 2.3% to 20,608.21.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.7% to 22,57.15 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 1.5% higher at 7,052.30. New Zealand advanced while Southeast Asian markets declined.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude shed 28 cents to $76.65 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $3.33 to $76.93 on Tuesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, retreated 17 cents to $81.93 per barrel in London. It lost $3.81 the previous session to $82.10.

The Dollar edged down to 130.81 Yen from Tuesday's 131.03 yen. The euro advanced to $1.0575 from $1.0547.