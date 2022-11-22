ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Major Asian stock markets closed Tuesday mostly with gains amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in China.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, rose 0.52%, or 16.09 points, to 3,139.87. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange rose 0.61%, or 170.95 points, to 28,115.74.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock, exchange fell for the fifth session on Tuesday, down 1.31% or 231.5 points to 17,424.41. China's Shanghai Stock Exchange gained 0.13%, or 3.90 points, to reach 3,088.94.

The Indian Sensex benchmark went up 0.45%, or 274.12 points, to end the day at 61,418.96 points, while the Singapore index gained 0.28%, or 8.94 points, to close at 3,259.56.