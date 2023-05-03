Asian stocks end Wednesday in red

ISTANBUL ,May 3(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :- Asian stock exchanges ended Wednesday with declines.

Chinese and Japanese indexes were closed for transactions due to a holiday.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, dropped 0.

09% to 3,373.81 points as of 1114GMT.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong exchange, fell 1.18% to reach 19,699.16 points.

Indian Sensex index dropped by 0.26% to 61,193.30 points while the Singapore index was down 0.61% to end the day at 3,262.01 points.