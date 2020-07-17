UrduPoint.com
Asian Volleyball Confederation Cancels All Senior Championships In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Asian Volleyball Confederation cancels all senior championships in 2020

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) on Friday decided to cancel all senior competitions in 2020 and postpone its Underage Championships to next year.

The decision was made due to the major difficulties to hold international sport events caused by strict international flight restrictions and quarantine measures, explained the AVC announcement on its website.

After the world volleyball governing body FIVB fixed a December 31 deadline for the Continental Underage Championships that serve as the qualification tournaments for 2021 FIVB Underage World Championships, the AVC provided two options to stage Asian Underage Championships for Women's U18, Men's U19, Women's U20 and Men's U21.

The first option is to postpone the events, but not beyond February 2021. However, if it is still impossible to hold international competitions, option two is to use the previous rankings to replace qualifiers.

According to the announcement, the AVC has already proposed the draft of the 2021 AVC Competition Calendar, which is in accordance with the 2021 FIVB Calendar and has been agreed on in principle during FIVB's July 8 online meeting.

