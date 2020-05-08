UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asia's Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 10,000: AFP Tally

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Asia's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000: AFP tally

Paris, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic in Asia passed 10,000 on Thursday, with just under half of the fatalities in China, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1900 GMT.

With a total of 10,001 deaths and 269,025 infections, Asia has a far lower toll than Europe, which has recorded 151,576 deaths, or the United States and Canada with 79,328.

China, which has officially recorded 4,633 deaths, has registered only one new death in the past three weeks, while the next hardest-hit Asian countries are India with 1,783 fatalities and Indonesia with 930. The virus has killed 266,919 people worldwide.

Related Topics

India Europe China Canada Indonesia United States From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Singapore ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

16 minutes ago

India gives priority for its citizens in UAE in gl ..

31 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn Thursday

1 hour ago

Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khal ..

1 hour ago

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.