Aspects Of Zimbabwe Vote 'fell Short': Regional Observers

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Poll observers from a regional southern African bloc SADC on Friday said Zimbabwe's tense presidential and legislative elections did not conform to democratic principles.

"The mission observed that the pre-election and voting phases... were peaceful and calm however...

(it) noted that some aspects of the harmonised election fell short of the requirements of the constitution of Zimbabwe, the electoral act and the SADC principals and guidelines governing democratic elections," said head of the delegation Nevers Mumba.

The Southern Africa Development Community (SACD) cited cancellation of opposition rallies and alleged voter intimidation among some of the issues that sullied the election.

The poll is being watched across southern Africa as a test of support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ZANU-PF party, whose 43-year rule has been battered by a moribund economy and charges of authoritarianism.

