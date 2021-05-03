UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assad, Two Other Candidates Approved To Run In Syrian Presidential Elections

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Assad, two other candidates approved to run in Syrian presidential elections

DAMASCUS, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The candidacy applications of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and two other candidates have been accepted by the Higher Constitutional Court on Monday.

The announcement was made by head of the court Jihad al-Laham, saying applications of Assad, Mahmoud Ahmed Muri, and Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, have been approved.

The three applicants have passed all legal and constitutional requirements, while the rest among the 51 candidates have been rejected, including seven women.

The election is scheduled to be held on May 26. Syrians abroad will vote on May 20.

Related Topics

Election Syria Jihad Vote May Women All Court

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in the world for mobile network sp ..

15 minutes ago

Health minister reviews UAE&#039;s experience in C ..

15 minutes ago

President calls for promoting digitalization of go ..

19 minutes ago

IMF committed injustice with them, says Shaukat Ta ..

26 minutes ago

PM’s decision to remove ambassador to boost conf ..

29 minutes ago

Ministry of IT&T and Huawei to provide enhance ICT ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.