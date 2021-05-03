Assad, two other candidates approved to run in Syrian presidential elections

DAMASCUS, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The candidacy applications of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and two other candidates have been accepted by the Higher Constitutional Court on Monday.

The announcement was made by head of the court Jihad al-Laham, saying applications of Assad, Mahmoud Ahmed Muri, and Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, have been approved.

The three applicants have passed all legal and constitutional requirements, while the rest among the 51 candidates have been rejected, including seven women.

The election is scheduled to be held on May 26. Syrians abroad will vote on May 20.