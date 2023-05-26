Assistant Culture minister receives Iraqi minister of Culture, Tourism & Antiquities in Jeddah

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Tawq, the Assistant Minister of Culture, received Thursday the Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Dr. Ahmed Fakkak Al-Badrani, on the sidelines of the fifth session of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council meeting in Jeddah.

During the meeting, Al-Tawq hailed the deep relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iraq, affirming the Kingdom's keenness to enhance the cultural ties between the two countries.

This comes in light of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and with follow-up by Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan.

They also discussed unifying their stances on various cultural issues in international and regional organizations.

The two sides also discussed cooperation through joint cultural programs in Arabic calligraphy, poetry, and heritage, highlighting the importance of enhancing their cooperation.