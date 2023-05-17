Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :On behalf of Prince Mohammed bin Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh region, the Assistant Undersecretary of Riyadh region for Rights, Nabil Al-Taweel, attended on Tuesday the reception party held by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the anniversary of its country's National Day (ND).

Upon his arrival at the venue, Al-Taweel was received by the Dutch Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Janet Alberda, and several embassy staff.

The event was also attended by several members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.