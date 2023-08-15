Open Menu

Assumption Of Mary Ceremony Unites Christian Orthodox In Northwestern T�rkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2023 | 04:40 PM

CANAKKALE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony commemorating the "Assumption of Mary," a sacred observance for Christians, took place in northwestern T�rkiye on Tuesday.

Christian Orthodox people from Gokceada and abroad gathered at the Agridia Church in the Tepekoy village, which is located in the Gokceada island in the northwestern Canakkale province, to mark the occasion.

Kyrillos Sykis, the metropolitan of Gokceada and Bozcaada, presided over the ceremony. Attendees gathered at the church entrance, lighting candles and engaging in prayers. Following the prayer session, clergy members and participants proceeded to visit the cemetery.

