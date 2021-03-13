UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca Announces Shortfall In Planned EU Vaccine Delivery

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 02:50 PM

AstraZeneca announces shortfall in planned EU vaccine delivery

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Anglo/Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Saturday announced a fresh shortfall in planned vaccine shipments to the European Union, citing production problems and export restrictions.

"AstraZeneca is disappointed to announce a shortfall in planned COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the European Union (EU) despite working tirelessly to accelerate supply," it said in a statement.

