AstraZeneca announces shortfall in planned EU vaccine delivery

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Anglo/Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Saturday announced a fresh shortfall in planned vaccine shipments to the European Union, citing production problems and export restrictions.

"AstraZeneca is disappointed to announce a shortfall in planned COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the European Union (EU) despite working tirelessly to accelerate supply," it said in a statement.