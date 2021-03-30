AstraZeneca Covid shots not recommended for under 55s in Canada

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Canadian experts on Monday recommended halting the use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 shots for people aged under 55, after a small but rising number of patients abroad suffered blood clots.

Manitoba and Quebec provinces were the first to heed the new National Advisory Committee on Immunization and Health (NACI) guidelines, with each region responsible for its own immunization program.

"There is substantial uncertainty about the benefits of providing AstraZeneca vaccines to adults under 55 years of age," Canada's deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo told a news conference.

"At this time, we are pausing the use of AstraZeneca vaccine to adults under 55 years of age, pending further risk-benefit analysis," he said.

Officials, meanwhile, urged Canadians who have received the AstraZeneca shot in the last 20 days to consult a doctor.

Health Canada and NACI doctors told a briefing that the manufacturer -- which has now posted a warning on the label -- would be asked to conduct a detailed assessment of the benefits and risks of its vaccine by age and sex.

"To date, no cases of (blot clots) have been reported in Canada," Health Canada chief medical officer Supriya Sharma said.

"However, through our ongoing international collaboration, Health Canada has become aware that additional cases of these events have been reported in Europe," she said.

The NACI earlier this month urged giving AstraZeneca shots only to people aged 18 to 64, saying clinical trials hadn't included enough seniors, then revised its recommendation to include people of 65 and over after reviewing "real-world evidence" of its effectiveness in seniors.

The AstraZeneca vaccine candidate was approved for use in Canada in February, alongside Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots.