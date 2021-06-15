AstraZeneca hits snag in Covid drug development

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Covid vaccine-maker AstraZeneca on Tuesday revealed it had hit a setback in trials of a treatment for the coronavirus.

The drug, made from a combination of two antibodies, failed its main goal to treat Covid-19 symptoms in exposed patients, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

The treatment has been undergoing phase 3 or final clinical trials to assess its safety and efficacy.

AstraZeneca said that 1,121 unvaccinated adults had been exposed to an infected person as part of the trial.

Treatment AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptoms by only 33 percent -- which was "not statistically significant", it added.

The company is nevertheless continuing trials to assess whether the drug can prevent Covid or treat more severe symptoms.