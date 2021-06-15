UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AstraZeneca Hits Snag In Covid Drug Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

AstraZeneca hits snag in Covid drug development

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Covid vaccine-maker AstraZeneca on Tuesday revealed it had hit a setback in trials of a treatment for the coronavirus.

The drug, made from a combination of two antibodies, failed its main goal to treat Covid-19 symptoms in exposed patients, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

The treatment has been undergoing phase 3 or final clinical trials to assess its safety and efficacy.

AstraZeneca said that 1,121 unvaccinated adults had been exposed to an infected person as part of the trial.

Treatment AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptoms by only 33 percent -- which was "not statistically significant", it added.

The company is nevertheless continuing trials to assess whether the drug can prevent Covid or treat more severe symptoms.

Related Topics

Company From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Christiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem fan of Coca Cola

12 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 23 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta G ..

12 minutes ago

Flydubai launches daily flights to Warsaw starting ..

17 minutes ago

FIA summons Shehbaz Sharif in Sugar scandal

30 minutes ago

116,377 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

32 minutes ago

CCP inquiry reveals cartelization, price fixing in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.