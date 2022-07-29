UrduPoint.com

AstraZeneca Profits Fall, Covid Vaccine Sales Slide

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2022 | 12:40 PM

AstraZeneca profits fall, Covid vaccine sales slide

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Covid-vaccine maker AstraZeneca said Friday that profits fell sharply in the first half on ballooning costs linked to its takeover of US biotech firm Alexion.

The pharmaceutical group added that sales of its Covid-19 vaccine Vaxzevria slumped 49 percent in the second quarter.

Net profit slumped 64 percent to $746 million compared with the first six months of last year, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

Operating expenses jumped 33 percent, "reflecting the addition of Alexion, and continued investment in new launches and the pipeline" of drugs, the group said.

That offset a 48-percent jump in revenue to more than $22 billion.

Revenue rose strongly thanks to sales of Alexion medicines.

The group said annual revenue from Covid-19 medicines is anticipated to be broadly flat compared with 2021.

Astra said the majority of Vaxzevria revenue this year was set to come from initial contracts struck as the pandemic took hold.

It added that growth of its preventative antibody treatment Evusheld was offsetting an expected decline in Vaxzevria sales.

"We have made great progress in our efforts to combat Covid-19," AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said.

"Vaxzevria is estimated to have saved more than six million lives during the first year of roll-out, and Evusheld has protected hundreds of thousands of immunocompromised people, enabling them to return to a more normal life." Soriot added that "Evusheld continues to demonstrate activity against new variants".

Widespread vaccination across the European Union, combined with the less deadly Omicron variant, have seen the levels of people being hospitalised or dying from Covid drop dramatically.

AstraZeneca has meanwhile faced vast costs following its $39-billion takeover of US group Alexion in 2021.

Related Topics

Drugs European Union Progress From Billion Million

Recent Stories

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

1 minute ago
 PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th July 2022

3 hours ago
 UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment ..

UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment a human right; Pakistan expla ..

12 hours ago
 France defender Kounde agrees Barca move

France defender Kounde agrees Barca move

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.