AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca on Wednesday revised down the efficacy figure for its two-dose Covid vaccine following a clinical trial held across the United States, Peru and Chile.

The company now says its vaccine is 76 percent effective rather than 79 percent effective at preventing any kind of symptomatic Covid.

An independent panel of experts appointed to supervise the trial said AstraZeneca failed to include updated data after the company announced the first figure.