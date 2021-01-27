AstraZeneca says will attend EU meeting on Covid-19 vaccine delay

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca said it would attend a meeting with EU representatives set to take place Wednesday to discuss delays of its Covid-19 vaccine, contradicting earlier claims from Brussels.

"We can confirm we have not pulled out, we will be attending the meeting with EU officials later today," an AstraZeneca spokeswoman said in a statement.