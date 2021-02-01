UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca To Increase EU Vaccine Deliveries By 30 Percent: Von Der Leyen

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:10 AM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :AstraZeneca will deliver 30 percent more coronavirus vaccine doses to the EU than it pledged last week, European Commission chief Ursular von der Leyen said Sunday.

The company will send 9 million additional doses and "will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled", Von der Leyen said in a tweet after days of tensions over production delays.

The new doses represent an increase of 30 percent on the previous order, Von der Leyen said in an interview with the German ZDF broadcaster.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

