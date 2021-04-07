AstraZeneca UK vaccine trial in children paused: Oxford University

(@FahadShabbir)

London, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :A British trial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on children has been paused while regulators assess its possible link to blood clots, Oxford University, which helped develop the jab, said Tuesday.

"Whilst there are no safety concerns in the paediatric clinical trial, we await additional information from the MHRA (UK regulator) on its review of rare cases of thrombosis/thrombocytopaenia that have been reported in adults, before giving any further vaccinations in the trial," the university said in a statement.