AstraZeneca vaccine not to blame for Austria death: EMA

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Europe's medicines watchdog said Wednesday a preliminary probe showed that a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines used in Austria was not to blame for the death of a nurse who received a jab.

"There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement, also referring to another nurse who was hospitalised after being vaccinated.