AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid Vaccine Approved For Use In UK

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid vaccine approved for use in UK

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A coronavirus vaccine developed by drug firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University has been approved for use in Britain, the government announced on Wednesday, paving the way for a mass rollout.

A government spokesman said it has accepted a recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) "to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for use", making Britain the first nation to approve the jab.

