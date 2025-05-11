Astronaut Mission - Pakistan setting eyes on stars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) In a milestone that marks a new chapter in Pakistan’s scientific evolution, the nation is preparing to send its very first astronaut into space - an achievement once seemed a distant dream, now transforming into a tangible reality.

With the ink freshly dried on a landmark cooperation agreement between Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), the countdown has begun for a historic journey to Chinese Space Station (CSS), Tiangong.

Under this agreement, two Pakistani astronauts will undergo rigorous training at Astronaut Center of China. One of them will ultimately be chosen as a scientific payload specialist, entrusted with conducting advanced research aboard the CSS. The selection process, slated for completion by 2026, will culminate in the astronaut joining one of China’s upcoming missions.

The significance of this venture extends far beyond the symbolic achievement of a Pakistani in space. The astronaut’s mission aboard the CSS will include cutting-edge scientific experiments in biology, fluid mechanics, medical science, material studies, space radiation and more fields with far-reaching implications for life on Earth.

The Chinese station is equipped with state-of-the-art research modules that offer a unique microgravity environment, allowing scientists to conduct studies impossible to replicate on Earth.

“This agreement is a landmark in Pakistan's space journey,” said Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) Chairman Mohammad Yousuf Khan. “It reflects our perseverance, adaptability, and technological strides we have made in recent years.”

He called on youth, professionals and the academia to actively participate in this transformative journey, encouraging innovation, research and skill development in space sciences.

China, a seasoned space power, has embraced Pakistan’s participation in its manned missions as part of a broader vision of peaceful space exploration.

“Pakistan's participation in China Space Station program reflects the deep-rooted ties between our nations,” noted Dr. Lin Xiqiang, Director General of CMSA. “It’s a partnership built on mutual trust and will serve the cause of humanity through shared scientific discovery.”

Pakistan’s venture into space began over six decades ago, when the country made headlines by launching “Rehbar-I” on July 7, 1962. That rocket, launched from the Sonmiani range, made Pakistan the first Muslim country - third in South Asia and the tenth globally to send a rocket into space. But despite this early headway, Pakistan’s space efforts stalled due to political distractions and funding limitations.

The country’s modern space era was reignited in 2011 with the launch of PakSat-1R, a communications satellite developed with Chinese collaboration.

The momentum continued in 2018 with the launch of PakTES-1A and PRSS-1, further solidifying China’s role as a strategic partner in space development.

In 2024, PakSat-MM1 delivered high-speed internet to Pakistan’s underserved regions. The launch of iCube Qamar, developed by students at Institute of Space Technology (IST), captured images of lunar surface, showcasing the talent of young Pakistani scientists on the global stage.

Most recently, in January 2025, Pakistan launched its first fully indigenous satellite, Electro-Optical Satellite EO-1, from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre. Developed entirely by Pakistani engineers, EO-1 serves practical needs like agriculture monitoring, disaster management and environmental analysis while also symbolizing Pakistan’s growing technological self-reliance.

The upcoming astronaut mission is not just a scientific endeavor but a defining national milestone which is fueling aspirations, inspiring a new generation, and placing Pakistan on the map of human spaceflight.

The research conducted on the CSS is expected to yield innovations in medicine, environmental science, and space technology, with long-term benefits that transcend national boundaries.

With its readies for this historic step, the nation reflects both on its early space triumphs and on its current resurgence. Pakistan is preparing to reclaim its place in the global space community place—through each successful satellite launch, scientific advancement and the forthcoming journey of its first astronaut.

Since the country has been lagging behind in this arena over the decades due to compulsions like financial constraints and lesser spending in scientific and space research, the time has come to reset our priorities.

In recent Pakistan and India warfare also, everybody has witnessed undeniable use of electronic and upper atmosphere technologies that honored Pakistan Air Force with air combat superiority over India.

Since the field and physical warfare is rapidly being replaced by technological warfare like highly sophisticated fighter jets, drone, radars, radiation technologies, spying, signaling and jamming rivals installations – one cannot remain oblivious to these advancements.

As the journey in space research continues and with every passing day the developed nations are exploring more and more avenues of advancement, we must also need to excel in this arena.

Therefore, it is inevitable for the country to focus much on scientific and space research by allocating more money for advanced research and opening up new vistas for our scientists to excel in space technologies for achieving regional and global research compatibility.

