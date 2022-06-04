(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JIUQUAN, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe, the three Chinese astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-14 mission, met the press on Saturday.

The Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship will be launched at around 10:44 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the China Manned Space Agency announced earlier on Saturday.