UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Astros Ace To Donate Pay To COVID-19 Relief Effort

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 10:40 AM

Astros ace to donate pay to COVID-19 relief effort

Los Angeles, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander said Saturday he plans to donate his pay to COVID-19 relief efforts during baseball's shutdown.

In a post on Instagram, Verlander and his wife Kate Upton said they had decided to give his paychecks to a different organization each week as baseball awaits the start of the season.

The 2020 Major League Baseball season was due to get under way on March 26 but was suspended before a single pitch had been tossed as the coronavirus pandemic erupted.

"(Kate Upton) and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they're doing during the COVID-19 crisis," Verlander said.

"Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home."USA Today reported that Verlander would be paid $4,773 per day for 60 days of the shutdown, or $286,980.

Related Topics

USA World Wife Houston March 2020 Post Instagram Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 5, 2020 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

ADDED issues new circular extending temporary clos ..

10 hours ago

Free public bus rides; 50% discount on taxi fares ..

10 hours ago

ERC distributes 5,000 food parcels in support of & ..

10 hours ago

Inquiry committee reports export of sugar was unju ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.