UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Astros' Altuve Reveals Positive Covid Test After First Vaccine Dose

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Astros' Altuve reveals positive Covid test after first vaccine dose

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve said Saturday he tested positive for Covid-19 last week, which was how he and four teammates landed on the injured list on April 14.

"It's very difficult just to watch the guys play on tv and not be able to be there with them like I normally am," said Altuve, who was cleared to resume Major League Baseball training at Minute Maid Park on Friday. "I'm happy to be back here." Altuve did not say whether he experienced symptoms, but manager Dusty Baker said that after his enforced absence, it will take a few days for the six-time All-Star to get back in game shape and return to the lineup.

"He looked great in (batting practice)," Baker said. "He has been running, he has been throwing and kind of doing boyhood stuff -- running in the back yard, throwing against the wall, hitting off the tee. He looked great.

"It looks like he got his stroke. But that's BP. We want to make sure he's ready physically."Along with Altuve, third baseman Alex Bregman, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, catcher Martin Maldonado and infielder Robel Garcia were all placed on the injured list due to MLB's health and safety protocols on April 14.

All but Altuve had been activated prior to the Astros' loss to Colorado on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Injured Houston Maldonado April TV All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

46 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

20 minutes ago

Protests in London against remaining UK Covid rule ..

21 minutes ago

Environmentally unfriendly as Formula E race runs ..

21 minutes ago

Govt provides anti-corona vaccine to million of pe ..

21 minutes ago

Belgium to Limit AstraZeneca Use to Over-40s - Rep ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.