Astros rally to beat Athletics in ALDS series opener

Los Angeles, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Carlos Correa blasted two homers as the Houston Astros use a four-run sixth inning to come from behind and beat the Oakland Athletics 10-5 in the opening game of their AL Division Series on Monday.

Jose Altuve hit the go-ahead two run single in the sixth and George Springer added four hits for the Astros, who won in their first playoff game at Dodger Stadium since beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven of the controversial 2017 World Series.

Game two is Tuesday night as the Astros are within two wins from their fourth consecutive appearance in the American League Championship Series.

The turning point in the contest came on a single to left field followed by an error.

Trailing 5-3 in the sixth inning with two outs, A's shortstop Marcus Semien made a fielding error on a grounder by Astros Josh Reddick.

After a Martin Maldonado single, Springer connected on an RBI double.

Altuve followed with a go-ahead single to shallow left field that scored Maldonado and Springer for a 6-5 lead. Michael Brantley made it 7-5 on a single to centre field to score Altuve.

Right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers got off to a shaky start for the Astros, giving up five runs on eight hits over four-plus innings with a walk and five strikeouts.

A's starter Chris Bassitt also went four-plus innings, giving up three runs on nine hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

A's right-hander J.B. Wendelken gave up four unearned runs in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss.

Houston left-hander Blake Taylor was credited with the win after getting three outs in the fifth inning.