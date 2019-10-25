Astros seek answers as Nationals lead World Series

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Houston Astros players met among themselves to seek solutions before Friday's must-win third game of the World Series against a Washington Nationals team poised to seize a stranglehold on the Major League Baseball title.

The Nationals swept two games in Houston to take command of the best-of-seven series and come home for the first World Series games in the US capital since 1933.

"I know it's going to be exciting here," said Nationals manager Dave Martinez. "They waited for a long time for this opportunity. They are going to be loud.

"It has been unbelievable. It really has. It has been overwhelming. The fans have bought in and it has been great. This place gets really loud and it's electric. So I know the boys are excited to play." Meanwhile, the Astros' players-only gathering sought answers to how a hard-hitting team that led baseball in regular-season wins has been stifled by the Nationals.

"We're going to come out tomorrow and try to apply pressure. When we play our best baseball we apply pressure," Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said.

"We've just got to do a better job. It takes one day to stop the bleeding. You play good one game, the bleeding stops. Panic stops. You start playing the way you want.

"We were outplayed for two straight games. We stop the bleeding tomorrow it's going to be a lot of fun the rest of the series," Bregman added. "We can't focus on anything else. Whatever happened before, it's over with. All we've got to do is win game three."Only three teams in World Series history have overcome two home losses at the start to capture the crown, the most recent the 1996 New York Yankees. But 17 of the last 18 teams in a 2-0 hole lost the World Series.