Open Menu

At Camp David, Biden Seeks To Cement 'new Era' With Japan, S.Korea

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 08:10 AM

At Camp David, Biden seeks to cement 'new era' with Japan, S.Korea

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :For years, US ambitions in Asia, a top priority as China's power grows, have faced a seemingly insurmountable obstacle -- animosity between Washington's key allies, Japan and South Korea.

On Friday, President Joe Biden will seize on a breakthrough between the Asian neighbors' leaders with a first-of-a-kind three-way summit, hoping to institutionalize the new spirit of cooperation.

Against a backdrop of high tensions and rising missile tests by North Korea, Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to announce new initiatives to work together on missile defense, intelligence-sharing and technology.

Hoping to bring added pomp, Biden has invited Yoon and Kishida to Camp David, the presidential resort in the hills outside Washington synonymous with middle East peacemaking, in the first major diplomatic event since 2015.

Biden will "mark what we believe is a new era in trilateral cooperation," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday after a virtual meeting with the Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers to prepare the summit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology China Washington David Japan South Korea North Korea Middle East 2015 Event Top Asia

Recent Stories

Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hil ..

Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hilal

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passi ..

UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passing of his father

9 hours ago
 USA support can help resolve Kashmir issue: Masood ..

USA support can help resolve Kashmir issue: Masood Khan

9 hours ago
 High in the Andes, Lake Titicaca's water levels fa ..

High in the Andes, Lake Titicaca's water levels fall to historic lows

9 hours ago
 Guardiola hits out at schedule as De Bruyne faces ..

Guardiola hits out at schedule as De Bruyne faces four months out

9 hours ago
 ECP constitutionally bound to hold elections on ti ..

ECP constitutionally bound to hold elections on time: Irfan Siddiqui

9 hours ago
ECP directs caretakers to ensure equal opportuniti ..

ECP directs caretakers to ensure equal opportunities for all candidates in elect ..

9 hours ago
 The stars signing up for Saudi's football project

The stars signing up for Saudi's football project

9 hours ago
 Fani Willis: the Georgia prosecutor taking on Trum ..

Fani Willis: the Georgia prosecutor taking on Trump

9 hours ago
 Giuliani: 'America's Mayor' threatened by anti-Maf ..

Giuliani: 'America's Mayor' threatened by anti-Mafia law he spearheaded

9 hours ago
 Visually impaired people vital segment of our soci ..

Visually impaired people vital segment of our society: Haji Muhammad Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous