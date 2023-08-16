At Camp David, Biden seeks to cement 'new era' with Japan, S.Korea

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :For years, US ambitions in Asia, a top priority as China's power grows, have faced a seemingly insurmountable obstacle -- animosity between Washington's key allies, Japan and South Korea.

On Friday, President Joe Biden will seize on a breakthrough between the Asian neighbors' leaders with a first-of-a-kind three-way summit, hoping to institutionalize the new spirit of cooperation.

Against a backdrop of high tensions and rising missile tests by North Korea, Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to announce new initiatives to work together on missile defense, intelligence-sharing and technology.

Hoping to bring added pomp, Biden has invited Yoon and Kishida to Camp David, the presidential resort in the hills outside Washington synonymous with middle East peacemaking, in the first major diplomatic event since 2015.

Biden will "mark what we believe is a new era in trilateral cooperation," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday after a virtual meeting with the Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers to prepare the summit.