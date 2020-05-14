At height of pandemic, 1.4 million US health workers lose jobs

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Dayna James has been an emergency nurse for 17 years -- and thought the COVID-19 pandemic would mean she'd have more work than ever.

Instead, she's filing for unemployment benefits, an ironic twist of fate shared by 1.4 million of America's 18 million health care personnel who have lost their jobs since March -- including 135,000 hospital workers.

"Here in south Florida, we don't have the patients, the hospital can't afford all of the staff to be on duty and just sit around," said James.

The 40-year-old mother of four lost a two day a week teaching job at a university hospital in March, and is barely getting any work at the children's hospital in Miami where she was previously a regularly contracted nurse.

The United States is the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 80,000 deaths and almost 1.4 million confirmed cases.

Epicenters include New York, New Jersey and other cities across the country, but not all regions have been affected equally, with certain localities seeing a far lower COVID-19 caseload.

At the same time, elective procedures have all been put on hold since March, people with chronic illnesses or even emergencies are avoiding coming to hospitals out of fear they may become infected with the virus, and lockdowns have reduced the numbers of accidents.

James does remain on call -- and was able to work on Sunday because of a shortage of staff on Mother's Day -- but her family is now mainly relying on her husband's salary.

"I see other places keeping nurses on staff just in case. It just feels somewhat unfair," she said.

In the capital Washington, a 34-year-old nurse who works in pre- and post-operative care at a major hospital said that she too was struggling.

"COVID has basically made my job almost obsolete," she said.

"We haven't done elective surgeries in two months, which is the main source of revenue for our department."