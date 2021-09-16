UrduPoint.com

At Kabul Airport, Remnants Of US War Bear Testimony To Chaotic Exit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

Kabul, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :A well-thumbed copy of "Not a Good Day to Die" -- which tells how American forces nearly came undone fighting in Afghanistan in the early stages of the war -- lies on a bed in a deserted US barrack room at Kabul airport.

On a table next to it are two water bottles, a couple of empty bullet casings and a smoke grenade. A bottle of Tabasco hot sauce -- a US military staple -- sits on another.

In a separate room, an overwhelming smell of rotting food pervades as a Taliban takes pictures on his mobile phone.

A month after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, signs of the 20-year US-led occupation are still visible at Kabul's airport -- including clear evidence of Washington's humiliating exit.

There is even one last message of defiance.

Taliban fighter Abdulrahman barely gives it a second glance as he goes about his business.

US medical kits, vests, shoes, mattresses, toilet paper, documents, and other items are scattered about the military quarters of the airport, not yet disposed of by the new rulers of the devastated country.

The only thing that stops Abdulrahman is a large wooden cross pinned to a wall, which he stares at without saying a word.

