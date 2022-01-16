At least 10 civilians killed in Burkina jihadist attack: sources

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 10 civilians have been killed in an attack blamed on jihadists in northern Burkina Faso, security sources told AFP on Sunday.

"Unidentified armed individuals carried out an attack on the village of Namssiguian in Bam province" on Saturday, a security source said, adding that the provisional death toll was around 10 dead civilians. A local resident put the provisional death toll at nine.