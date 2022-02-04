UrduPoint.com

At Least 10 Killed As Bus Hits Landmine In Somalia

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Mogadishu, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :At least 10 people were killed and two others wounded on Friday when the bus they were travelling in struck a landmine in Somalia, security officials and residents said.

The victims were heading to the southern port city of Kismayo when an explosion ripped through their vehicle as it hit what was believed to be a landmine, local security official Mohamed Nur Dahir told AFP by phone.

"This was a horrible incident, ten people -- all of them innocent civilians -- were killed and two others wounded in the explosion which destroyed the minibus they were traveling in," he said.

"Terrorists plant mines along the road used by civilian transport, and this is not the first time they have done so," he added.

Many of the victims were taken to Kismayo for treatment, city resident Abdukadir Mohamed Weli told AFP that.

