PARIS, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A fire broke out early Friday morning in an apartment building in the southeastern French city of Lyon, killing at least 10 people, including five children, the Prefecture of Rhone confirmed on Friday.

The local authority said the fire broke out at 3:12 a.m. local time (0212 GMT) in an 8-floor apartment building in Vaulx-en-Velin, suburb of Lyon.

The Prefecture said it had mobilized about 170 firefighters to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.