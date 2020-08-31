UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 100 Doctors Die Of Coronavirus In Indonesia

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:30 PM

At least 100 doctors die of coronavirus in Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :At least 100 Indonesian doctors have died of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic started in March, a doctors association said on Monday.

"There have been 100 doctors who died while handling COVID-19. Likewise, the number of other health workers who have died also climbed," Daeng Faqih, chairman of Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI), said in a statement.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Halik Malik, the association spokesman, said the number of doctors who have died increased significantly over the last two months.

As of Aug. 4, the doctors association recorded deaths of 74 doctors, and the number climbed by 26 over the last 27 days.

He said the actual number could be higher than the recorded as not all of the fatalities were reported to the association.

The association urged authorities to release official numbers so it can carry out a more comprehensive analysis of risk factors and preventive measures.

The case-by-case analysis conducted by the association showed that not all of health facilities in the country are ready to impose strict protocols.

Noting that periodic examinations of health workers have not been consistently conducted, Halik said hospitals were overwhelmed by the rising number of infections and fatalities among health workers.

"The infected staffs have to be in isolation and the healthy ones are exhausted from working overtime," he added.

Meanwhile, the number of cases and the occupancy rate of isolation rooms in the country continued to grow.

Indonesia confirmed 2,743 new infections on Monday, pushing the nationwide tally to 174,796.

The country has reported 7,417 fatalities so far, while recoveries reached 125,959.

Related Topics

Died March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Residents of Karachi DHA protest against CBC over ..

2 minutes ago

OPPO to unveil its Reno4 series on 10th September ..

13 minutes ago

‘Pakistan and Imran Khan can’t go side by side ..

42 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan expands scope of ‘ReThink Brine ..

45 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis &amp; Disasters Commit ..

45 minutes ago

Tikhanovskaya Plans to Address UN Security Council ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.