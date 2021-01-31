UrduPoint.com
At Least 1,000 Detained At Russia-wide Protests: Monitor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 11:30 PM

At least 1,000 detained at Russia-wide protests: monitor

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Police detained more than 1,000 people including dozens in Moscow during demonstrations across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a monitor said.

The OVD-Info monitor said 1,009 people had been detained, including 142 in Moscow where protesters were gathering in various locations after police locked down access to the city centre.

