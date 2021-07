Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The death toll from devastating floods in Germany reached 103 on Friday, local officials said, bringing the total number of deaths in Europe to at least 118.

"We are mourning 60 dead at the moment," Rhineland-Palatinate state premier Malu Dreyer said, up from the previous total of 50 in the state.