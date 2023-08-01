Open Menu

At Least 11 Killed, 13 Missing In Beijing Rainstorms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 02:30 PM

At least 11 killed, 13 missing in Beijing rainstorms

Mentougou, China, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :At least 11 people were killed and 13 were missing after heavy rains lashed Beijing, state media said Tuesday, in downpours that have submerged roads and deluged neighbourhoods with mud.

Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, swept northwards over China after hitting southern Fujian province on Friday, following its battering of the Philippines.

Heavy rains began pummelling the capital and surrounding areas on Saturday, with nearly the average rainfall for the entire month of July dumped on Beijing in just 40 hours.

Swaths of suburban Beijing remain badly hit by the rains -- some of the city's heaviest in years.

On the banks of the Mentougou river, one of the worst affected areas, AFP reporters saw muddy debris strewn across the road.

One man told AFP he had not seen flooding this bad since July 2012, when 79 people were killed and tens of thousands evacuated.

"This time it's much bigger than that," he said, declining to give his name.

"It's a natural disaster, there's nothing you can do," a 20-year-old man surnamed Qi waiting for a taxi with his grandmother outside a hospital told AFP.

"(We) still have to work hard and rebuild." On Tuesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported that the rains had killed at least 11 people, two of whom were workers "killed on duty during rescue and relief".

Thirteen people were missing, but another 14 had been found safe, the broadcaster said.

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for "every effort" to rescue those "lost or trapped" by the rains.

More than 100,000 people deemed at risk across the city have been evacuated, according to state-owned Global Times newspaper.

Authorities have allocated 110 million Yuan ($15.4 million) for disaster relief work in Beijing and surrounding provinces, CCTV said.

Related Topics

China Road Beijing Man Philippines July Media Million Xi Jinping Rains

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

12 minutes ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

12 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

57 minutes ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

1 hour ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

1 hour ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

1 hour ago
Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

1 hour ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Informa ..

Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Information Security Regulation Versi ..

1 hour ago
 Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule i ..

Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule in London

2 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 595 for August 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous