At least 11 killed as roadside bomb hits bus in Afghanistan

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :A roadside bomb struck a bus in Afghanistan overnight killing at least 11 people just hours before the Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire to mark this week's Eid al-Fitr holiday, the interior ministry said Monday.

The attack in restive Zabul province left another 28 people wounded, interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.