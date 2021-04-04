UrduPoint.com
At Least 11 Killed In China Holiday Weekend Bus Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

At least 11 killed in China holiday weekend bus crash

Beijing, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :At least 11 people were killed after a truck collided with a passenger bus in eastern China over a busy holiday weekend, state media reported Sunday.

The truck drove through a barrier on a highway north of Shanghai in Jiangsu province and crashed into the bus around 1 a.m. local time Sunday (1700 GMT), the Xinhua news agency said.

As traffic piled up at the site of the crash, two other trucks were involved in a rear-end collision.

Nineteen people were injured and sent to the hospital, according to Xinhua.

Footage broadcast by local media showed the passenger bus overturned amid debris from the barrier.

Other early morning videos showed rescue vehicles and two cranes in action.

Sunday marks the annual Qingming -- tomb-sweeping -- festival when Chinese people visit the graves of relatives and leave offerings in remembrance.

