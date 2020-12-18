At least 11 killed in east Afghanistan blast: officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ghazni, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :A motorbike loaded with explosives blew up in east Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 11 people who had gathered at a religious ceremony, officials said.

"The explosives detonated at a gathering in Gilan district of Ghazni province," said provincial governor's spokesman Waheedullah Jumazada, adding that at least 11 people were killed and 20 wounded.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed the blast but said 15 people were killed.