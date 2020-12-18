At least 11 killed in east Afghanistan bomb blast

Ghazni, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :A motorbike loaded with explosives blew up in east Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 11 people at a religious ceremony, officials said.

"The explosives detonated at a gathering in Gilan district of Ghazni province," said provincial governor's spokesman Waheedullah Jumazada, adding that at least 11 people were killed and 20 wounded.

He said the wounded included children.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed the blast but said 15 people had been killed.

The spokesman said the explosives were loaded on a motorbike parked near a house in a village where the ceremony was being held.