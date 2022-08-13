At least 11 killed in Montenegro shooting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Podgorica, Montenegro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :A shooter killed at least 11 people including two children in a mass shooting in Montenegro's central city of Cetinje on Friday, officials said, in one of the deadliest violent incidents to rock the Adriatic nation.

"Eleven people were killed in Cetinje today," Andrijana Nastic, a government prosecutor helping oversee the investigation into the incident, told reporters, saying the shooter was among the dead.

"Two children are among the victims," she added.

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also confirmed the figure to AFP.

The incident took place in Cetinje, around 36 kilometres (22 miles) west of the capital Podgorica, after the shooter was involved in a family dispute, according to public broadcaster RTCG.

The shooter was believed to have been killed by a local resident, according to Nastic, dispelling earlier reports that said the gunman had been shot by police.

Six people were also wounded in the attack, with three in a critical condition, according to Ljiljana Radulovic -- the director of the central hospital in Podgorica, told reporters.

In the shooting's wake, Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic called on the country to offer support to the families of the victims, saying the incident was unprecedented in Montenegro's recent history.

"I invite all the citizens of Montenegro to be with the families of the innocent victims," the prime minister wrote in a post on Telegram.

Hours after the attack, Abazovic declared three days of mourning in the country.