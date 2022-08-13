UrduPoint.com

At Least 11 Killed In Montenegro Shooting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 02:00 AM

At least 11 killed in Montenegro shooting

Podgorica, Montenegro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :A shooter killed at least 11 people including two children in a mass shooting in Montenegro's central city of Cetinje on Friday, officials said, in one of the deadliest violent incidents to rock the Adriatic nation.

"Eleven people were killed in Cetinje today," Andrijana Nastic, a government prosecutor helping oversee the investigation into the incident, told reporters, saying the shooter was among the dead.

"Two children are among the victims," she added.

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also confirmed the figure to AFP.

The incident took place in Cetinje, around 36 kilometres (22 miles) west of the capital Podgorica, after the shooter was involved in a family dispute, according to public broadcaster RTCG.

The shooter was believed to have been killed by a local resident, according to Nastic, dispelling earlier reports that said the gunman had been shot by police.

Six people were also wounded in the attack, with three in a critical condition, according to Ljiljana Radulovic -- the director of the central hospital in Podgorica, told reporters.

In the shooting's wake, Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic called on the country to offer support to the families of the victims, saying the incident was unprecedented in Montenegro's recent history.

"I invite all the citizens of Montenegro to be with the families of the innocent victims," the prime minister wrote in a post on Telegram.

Hours after the attack, Abazovic declared three days of mourning in the country.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Prime Minister Police Podgorica Post Family All Government

Recent Stories

Firefighters contain French blazes but caution rei ..

Firefighters contain French blazes but caution reigns

2 hours ago
 Journalist Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passes away

Journalist Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passes away

2 hours ago
 Opinions should not be imposed to avoid division i ..

Opinions should not be imposed to avoid division in society: KU VC

2 hours ago
 Sadr opponents announce rival Baghdad sit-in

Sadr opponents announce rival Baghdad sit-in

2 hours ago
 Police needs Gill's phone to interrogate his socia ..

Police needs Gill's phone to interrogate his social media comm: Kaira

2 hours ago
 At least 11 killed in Montenegro shooting: public ..

At least 11 killed in Montenegro shooting: public broadcaster

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.