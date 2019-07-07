UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 12 Dead In Blast In Afghan City: Officials

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 02:40 PM

At least 12 dead in blast in Afghan city: officials

Ghazni, Afghanistan, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :A car bomb in eastern Afghanistan killed at least 12 people and wounded scores more Sunday, officials said, in a massive blast that came amid ongoing peace talks in Qatar.

Sunday's suicide car bomb attack hit the eastern city of Ghazni and targeted an intelligence unit, Ghazni provincial governor spokesman Aref Noori told AFP.

Wahidullah Mayar, a health ministry spokesman, said 12 people had been killed.

Additionally, "179 people, mostly civilians including children, were wounded", he added.

The number of wounded jumped up from an earlier toll of 70 and suggests a massive explosion.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Governor Car Suicide Qatar Ghazni Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE restricts citizens to record tragic incidents

44 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz speaks up against body shaming, cyber bu ..

56 minutes ago

Fear doesn't let a person rule or live: Maryam Naw ..

1 hour ago

Wasn't under any pressure, Judge Arshad Malik reje ..

2 hours ago

Judge Arshad Malik to shortly give his stance over ..

2 hours ago

Pakistani-British citizen alleges Nasir Butt of mu ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.