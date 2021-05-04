UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 12 Killed In Floods In Western Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

At least 12 killed in floods in western Afghanistan

HERAT, Afghanistan, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :At least 12 people were killed as heavy rains and flash floods hit parts of Afghanistan's western province of Herat, the local government said on Tuesday.

"Flash floods engulfed vast areas in Adraskan district and neighboring districts in Herat province on Monday," it said in a statement.

Among the dead were one woman and four children, according to a local government source.

The floods also destroyed tens of residential houses and orchards in the districts and caused closure of several district roads to traffic, the statement said.

The rescue personnel have arrived in the affected areas, and scores of local households have so far been evacuated to safe areas, according to the statement.

Heavy rains hit many areas in the country in recent weeks.

Related Topics

Dead Afghanistan Traffic Herat Women Government Rains

Recent Stories

Rapist gets all of his educational degrees cancell ..

13 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers sequence genome of 2,000 ..

47 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.09 a barrel M ..

47 minutes ago

Two swindlers arrested in police uniform in faisal ..

39 minutes ago

Thailand reports 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more ..

40 minutes ago

Spurious chilli factory unearthed, accused arreste ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.