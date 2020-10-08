At least 12 people abducted by gunmen in South Nigeria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 12 travelers were kidnapped on Thursday night in Nigeria's southern state of Delta, local police said Thursday.

The travelers were abducted by a group of unidentified gunmen along a road in Ughelli North council area of the state, Onome Onowakpoyeya, the state police spokesperson told Xinhua in a short message.

He said efforts are currently undertaken to rescue the suspects. Godfrey Akpan, a commercial driver who witnessed the incident, told Xinhua more than five vehicles were intercepted by the kidnappers.