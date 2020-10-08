UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 12 People Abducted By Gunmen In South Nigeria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

At least 12 people abducted by gunmen in South Nigeria

ADDIS ABABA, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 12 travelers were kidnapped on Thursday night in Nigeria's southern state of Delta, local police said Thursday.

The travelers were abducted by a group of unidentified gunmen along a road in Ughelli North council area of the state, Onome Onowakpoyeya, the state police spokesperson told Xinhua in a short message.

He said efforts are currently undertaken to rescue the suspects. Godfrey Akpan, a commercial driver who witnessed the incident, told Xinhua more than five vehicles were intercepted by the kidnappers.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicles Road Nigeria

Recent Stories

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

28 minutes ago

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

30 minutes ago

US election campaigns seek voters’ data for demo ..

35 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

48 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

56 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.