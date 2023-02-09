ANKARA , Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 12,873 people were killed and 62,937 others injured after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's disaster agency said on Thursday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt across 10 provinces.

More than 13 million people have been affected in Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

More than 113,200 search and rescue personnel are currently conducting operations in the field, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday inspected the ongoing search and rescue, as well as relief efforts in Adana, Hatay and Kahramanmaras provinces, as well as one of the epicenters Pazarcik, where he met victims in tent cities.

Meanwhile, first lady Emine Erdogan on Wednesday visited 16 infant survivors who had been airlifted from Kahramanmaras to a hospital in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye has mobilized all the resources for post-quake efforts, Erdogan said, adding: "The state is working with municipalities, especially with the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), with all its means." For search and rescue operations to be carried out rapidly, Türkiye on Tuesday announced a three-month state of emergency in the quake-hit provinces.

In addition, Türkiye is observing seven days of national mourning after the devastating quakes.

All national sports events in the country have been suspended until further notice. Schools nationwide will be closed until Feb. 13, and education in the 10 affected provinces is on hold until Feb. 20.

After the quakes, condolences poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.