At least 13 dead in car bomb in Syrian border town

Tal Abyad, Syria, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :A car bomb killed at least 13 people in a Turkish-held border town in northeast Syria Saturday, as thousands of Kurds in the wider region protested against a "Turkish occupation".

The bombing ripped through Tal Abyad, one of several once Kurdish-controlled towns seized by Turkey last month in a deadly cross-border offensive.

The blast came despite a truce last week to halt a Turkish assault that began on October 9 and sparked the latest humanitarian disaster of Syria's eight-year civil war.

On Saturday, an AFP correspondent in Tal Abyad saw the skeletons of two motorbikes ablaze in the middle of a rubble-strewn street.

A group of men carried the severely burnt body of a victim onto the back of a pickup truck, as a veiled young woman stood aghast by the side of the street.

Turkey's defence ministry said 13 civilians were killed in the attack, which it blamed on Kurdish fighters.