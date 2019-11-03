UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 13 Dead In Car Bomb In Syrian Border Town

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 12:50 AM

At least 13 dead in car bomb in Syrian border town

Tal Abyad, Syria, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :A car bomb killed at least 13 people in a Turkish-held border town in northeast Syria Saturday, as thousands of Kurds in the wider region protested against a "Turkish occupation".

The bombing ripped through Tal Abyad, one of several once Kurdish-controlled towns seized by Turkey last month in a deadly cross-border offensive.

The blast came despite a truce last week to halt a Turkish assault that began on October 9 and sparked the latest humanitarian disaster of Syria's eight-year civil war.

On Saturday, an AFP correspondent in Tal Abyad saw the skeletons of two motorbikes ablaze in the middle of a rubble-strewn street.

A group of men carried the severely burnt body of a victim onto the back of a pickup truck, as a veiled young woman stood aghast by the side of the street.

Turkey's defence ministry said 13 civilians were killed in the attack, which it blamed on Kurdish fighters.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Turkey Car Young October Border Women

Recent Stories

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

36 minutes ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

55 minutes ago

Russia, SCO States Discuss Switch to Nat'l Currenc ..

55 minutes ago

Maulana always protected corrupt politicians: Dr F ..

1 hour ago

Continuing sea disturbances in Arabian Gulf

2 hours ago

25 mmb of crude imported by Japan from UAE in Sept ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.