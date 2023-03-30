UrduPoint.com

At Least 13 Killed In India Temple Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 06:10 PM

At least 13 killed in India temple collapse

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 13 devotees were killed and more than a dozen rescued on Thursday after they fell into a well at a Hindu temple in India, officials said.

More than 25 worshippers plunged into the stepwell -- a stair-lined communal water source -- after the floor covering it collapsed in the central city of Indore.

"Police recovered 11 bodies from the well and two people succumbed to their injuries at the hospital," Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh home minister, told reporters.

Mishra said an investigation had been launched into the mishap and the families of the dead would be compensated.

Police official Manish Kapooriya told AFP rescue efforts were continuing and that the injured were moved to government hospitals for treatment.

Related Topics

India Injured Dead Police Water Indore Temple From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Turkish leader’s congratu ..

UAE President receives Turkish leader’s congratulations on new leadership appo ..

27 minutes ago
 Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among ..

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

2 hours ago
 ‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Bill ..

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaig ..

3 hours ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

3 hours ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

4 hours ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.