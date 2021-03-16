UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 138 'peaceful Protesters' Killed In Myanmar Since Coup: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:10 AM

At least 138 'peaceful protesters' killed in Myanmar since coup: UN

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 138 people have been killed protesting against a military coup in Myanmar since February 1, the United Nations said Monday, condemning the violent crackdown against "peaceful" demonstrators including women and children.

"This includes 38 people who were killed yesterday, the majority in the Hlaing Thayer area of Yangon, while 18 people were killed on Saturday," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Related Topics

United Nations Myanmar February Women

Recent Stories

Russia Open for Frank Dialogue With Council of Eur ..

29 minutes ago

At Least 138 Peaceful Protesters Killed in Myanmar ..

31 minutes ago

Italy's Lazzaroni out of Six Nations for arm opera ..

31 minutes ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on AstraZeneca Vaccine Safety ..

31 minutes ago

White House Says Probe of New York Governor Miscon ..

31 minutes ago

Canadian Government Allots $80Mln for Electric Veh ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.