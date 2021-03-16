At least 138 'peaceful protesters' killed in Myanmar since coup: UN

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 138 people have been killed protesting against a military coup in Myanmar since February 1, the United Nations said Monday, condemning the violent crackdown against "peaceful" demonstrators including women and children.

"This includes 38 people who were killed yesterday, the majority in the Hlaing Thayer area of Yangon, while 18 people were killed on Saturday," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.