At least 140 dead in migrant boat sinking off Senegal last week: IOM

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :More than 140 people died last week when a vessel carrying around 200 migrants sank off Senegal, in the deadliest shipwreck recorded in 2020 so far, the International Office for Migration (IOM) said in a statement Thursday.

The Senegalese authorities had previously given a toll of at least 10 dead while 60 people had been rescued.

"Local communities have told us that there were around 200 people on board, which means that 140" died at least, an IOM spokeswoman in Dakar, Aissatou Sy, told AFP, explaining how the toll had been calculated.