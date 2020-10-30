UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 140 Dead In Migrant Boat Sinking Off Senegal Last Week: IOM

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

At least 140 dead in migrant boat sinking off Senegal last week: IOM

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :More than 140 people died last week when a vessel carrying around 200 migrants sank off Senegal, in the deadliest shipwreck recorded in 2020 so far, the International Office for Migration (IOM) said in a statement Thursday.

The Senegalese authorities had previously given a toll of at least 10 dead while 60 people had been rescued.

"Local communities have told us that there were around 200 people on board, which means that 140" died at least, an IOM spokeswoman in Dakar, Aissatou Sy, told AFP, explaining how the toll had been calculated.

Related Topics

Dead Died Dakar Senegal 2020

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

1 hour ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

16 minutes ago

US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured ..

16 minutes ago

Chinese Military Says Maintaining Ties With Pentag ..

16 minutes ago

EU Parliamentarians Call for International Control ..

16 minutes ago

Assad, Russian Delegation Discuss Attempts to Disr ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.